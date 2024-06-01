 No respite from heatwave in Punjab, Haryana; Nuh hottest at 48.2°C - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
No respite from heatwave in Punjab, Haryana; Nuh hottest at 48.2°C

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also continued to swelter, with maximum here settling at 45.8°C

There was no let up in the ongoing heatwave sweeping Haryana and Punjab for last several days, with Nuh and Faridabad Friday reeling at 48.2°C and 48.1°C, respectively.

Among other places in Haryana, extremely hot weather also prevailed in Rohtak at 47.3°C while Mahendragarh recorded a high of 46.5°C. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also continued to swelter, with maximum here settling at 45.8°C.

According to the MeT Department here, blistering heat also swept Sirsa at 47.8°C while Hisar registered a high of 47.2°C.

Among other places in Haryana, extremely hot weather also prevailed in Rohtak at 47.3°C while Mahendragarh recorded a high of 46.5°C.

Ambala and Karnal registered respective maximums of 45.4°C and 43.5°C.

In Punjab, intense heat prevailed in Patiala which reeled at 46 degrees while Amritsar recorded a maximum of 45.2°C.

Ludhiana registered a high of 45.4°C, Pathankot 45.8°C, while Gurdaspur’s maximum settled at 44 °C.

