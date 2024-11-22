No takers for railway ticket window at Ludhiana’s head post office

Despite being operational since 2010, the railway ticket booking facility at Ludhiana’s head post office continues to struggle with low footfall. Postal officials said the facility, intended to simplify the booking process for the public, handles an average of just three to four tickets per day. The counter handles an average of only three to four tickets per day, according to the head post office officials. (Manish/HT)

According to official data, the service has seen fluctuating usage throughout the year. For instance, 158 tickets were booked in March, but the number dropped significantly to just three in May.

The bookings climbed to 115 in June, but were down to 84 in July, 93 in August, 40 in September and 106 in October. By November 20, only 79 tickets had been booked, highlighting the service’s underutilisation.

Rajesh Sethi, a senior official at the head post office, attributes the low footfall to limited awareness. “Most residents are unaware that railway tickets can be booked here. It’s only when they visit the post office and notice the signboard that they learn about this facility,” he said.

Ashwani Panchal, an upper division clerk at the booking counter, explained that the passenger reservation system (PRS) was introduced in collaboration with the railways department. Passengers can book tickets by submitting a simple form and an Aadhaar card at the counter.

Once the procedure is complete, tickets are issued immediately after payment. However, for Tatkal bookings, the process can take up to 35 minutes, depending on ticket availability. This scheme is cost-effective where booking charges are just ₹15 for non-AC tickets and ₹20 for AC tickets,” Panchal added.

Notably, Ludhiana’s head post office, located near Bharat Nagar Chowk, is the only post office in the city offering the service. Similar facilities are available in just eight other cities in Punjab, including Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, and Jalandhar.

‘Potential yet untapped’

Introduced to reduce passenger load at railway stations, the PRS facility has yet to fulfil its potential. “If promoted effectively, the initiative could save time and provide immense convenience to residents,” a senior official remarked.