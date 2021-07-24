No vaccine wastage in Chandigarh as 5,671 extra doses extracted from vials

The UT health department has effectively used the Covid-19 vaccines and has avoided wastage by extracting 5,671 extra doses from the vials, the central government said in a letter on Friday.

As per the data shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, many states and union territories, including Chandigarh, managed to extract extra doses from the vials that are typically used for 10 jabs.

The vaccine manufactures add a little excess of the medicine in the vial considering losses. If cautiously administered, an additional one dose can be extracted from every vial, which can be used as the 11th dose.

Between May 1 and July 13, the Chandigarh health department had administered additional 5,671 doses by effective usage, whereas the Punjab health department had wasted 13,613 doses, the data shows.

The union ministry further said that between May 1 and July 13, a total of 2.49 lakh doses had been wasted in India while 41.12 lakh extra doses had been extracted beyond the labeled quantity. “Regular review meetings are being held with states and UTs to review all aspects of vaccination drive including vaccine wastage,” the letter reads.

Average weekly inoculations go up in UT

As the set deadline for vaccinating the eligible population with at least the first dose draws near, the weekly Covid vaccination average has improved in the city.

In the last week ending on July 22, 9,227 people were inoculated with both the doses daily. This is the highest weekly vaccination average since the beginning of the drive in January this year.

In June, on an average 6,200-6,500 doses were administered to people per day, on most of the days.

According to the latest electoral list, around 7.1 lakh people are eligible to be jabbed in Chandigarh. The UT health department aims to vaccinate the entire eligible population, with at least the first dose, till August 15. As of Friday, 80% of the eligible population had taken the first dose; 23% have been fully vaccinated.

Dr Amandeep Kang, UT director, health services, said, “Since the 18 to 44 age group became eligible for the vaccination in May, the numbers have improved in Chandigarh. Also, the UT health department is making unique efforts in reaching out to people. Daily, 15 mobile vaccination vans are visiting different areas. We have converted two air-conditioned buses into vaccination buses, to facilitate people at their doorsteps.”

Dr Kang further said that evening vaccination camps at the UT’s four government hospitals and camps in public places including Sukhna Lake, were also receiving a good response and over 500 people were getting vaccinated there daily.

The UT health department expects to meet the vaccination target till the set deadline, she added.