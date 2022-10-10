Not power, but bringing change is BJP’s ultimate goal, says JP Nadda

Exhorting the party workers to pull up socks for upcoming assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said power was not the ultimate goal of his party, but a medium to bring a change in the country, the state and the society was.

“Winning elections is not important but to build your image as the one who serves the masses is. When that happens, you will automatically win the elections,” said Nadda while addressing the ‘Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan’ — a conference of the BJP-supported elected panchayat and civic body representatives at Shahpur in Kangra district.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to his poll-bound home state. His visit assumes significance as it comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second tour to Himachal on October 13. The BJP intends to lay a strong groundwork for the assembly elections with frequent rallies of its national leaders as it aims to achieve its ‘Mission Repeat’ in the hill state.

“If the BJP is the world’s largest party today, there is years of struggle behind it,” Nadda said.

“If our workers’ meetings are lager than other parties’ public rallies, this is because of the sacrifices made by the party leaders and workers,” he added.

He said those who don’t understand importance of politics don’t survive in power for long.

Nadda said in 3,615 panchayats in Himachal, the BJP has 2,482 pradhans and 2,406 up-pradhans. “We have presidents in 66 block committees, and nine out of 12 zila parishads,” said the BJP president stressing that no other party has this much strength.

He, however, also cautioned that sometimes due to large numbers, a tendency develops that people stop working assuming that it would be done automatically.

“So, I am here to make an appeal to you to take to the field immediately as you return home from this conference. Everyone has to work hard. Even if there is no instruction from the party, carry out campaign voluntarily,” he told the attendees.

“It is the duty of the elected representatives that there is no breach in the party’s vote base in his or her respective area,” he added.

Nadda said the elected representatives must have data on their fingertips. “Equip yourself with data like which scheme is centrally sponsored and the ones that are state-sponsored, number of their beneficiaries at national, state, district and block levels and know the beneficiaries in their respective areas.

He said the BJP-led government has an image of carrying out development works at great pace.

Citing an example, Nadda said the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS, Bilaspur, in 2017 and it was inaugurated within five years despite two years lost in the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is under the BJP government that Himachal got IIT Mandi, IIM Sirmaur, the hydro engineering college and now, a medical device park is also being set up in the state,” he added.

“This park would make Himachal a medical device manufacturing hub on the world map,” Nadda said.

‘Centre to release ₹300 crore for bulk drug park soon’

Meanwhile, industries minister Bikram Singh on Sunday said that the central government would soon release the first instalment of ₹300 crore for the bulk drug park proposed to be set up in Haroli of Una district, the DPR of which has been given the final approval.

The scheme steering committee had given final approval to the DPR of the project on Saturday.

Bikram said that the Centre would give a total grant of ₹1,000 crore for the bulk drug park project to be built at an estimated cost of ₹1,923 crore.

