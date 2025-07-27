Notification to shift horticulture college condemnable: Bindal

The state government’s move to shift the flood-affected College of Horticulture and Forestry from Thunag in Mandi district to Sundernagar had become the new clash point between the government and main opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Terming the decision as “condemnable” Himachal Pradesh, saffron party’s state president Dr Rajiv Bindal, said that the minister of the present Congress government reaches Seraj and issues a notification to shift the Horticulture College there. (HT File)

Mandi district faced a lot of destruction owing to flashfloods and cloudbursts, so citing massive infrastructure damage and safety concerns, the state government has decided to shift the flood-affected College of Horticulture and Forestry from Thunag in Mandi district to Sundernagar.

Terming the decision as “condemnable” Himachal Pradesh, saffron party’s state president Dr Rajiv Bindal, said that the minister of the present Congress government reaches Seraj and issues a notification to shift the Horticulture College there.

Bindal said, “The state government is not working, it is not serving the public, it is putting the burden of taxes on the public, it is troubling the public and at the same time it is rubbing salt on the wounds of the public due to the natural calamity, the people of Himachal Pradesh condemn and denounce this in the strongest terms.”