Now, give feedback via MC’s WhatsApp complaint helpline

To enhance citizen participation and ensure responsive governance, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has upgraded its WhatsApp based complaint system with an integrated feedback mechanism. This platform aims to streamline redressal of sanitation-related complaints, particularly those related to open dumping of waste in public spaces. The Chandigarh MC commissioner said citizens can also send complaints regarding usage of plastic carry bags and other banned plastic items in the city. (HT Photo)

Sharing the development, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said, “The WhatsApp complaint number 9915762917 has been instrumental in connecting with citizens directly and addressing their concerns swiftly. With the addition of a feedback mechanism, the MC is further strengthening transparency and accountability in service delivery.”

The commissioner further said that citizens can also send complaints regarding usage of plastic carry bags and other banned plastic items in the city, through which the MC can tap the violators through citizens also and move forward with the commitment of making ‘Plastic Mukt Chandigarh’.

He said that the WhatsApp number has received a total of 271 complaints so far. Of these, 222 complaints have been successfully resolved, while 10 remain in process. Notably, the MC has also started collecting feedback to evaluate public satisfaction. A total of 17 feedback responses have been received so far—all positive—indicating high public approval of the response system.

The commissioner emphasised that citizen engagement is key to maintaining cleanliness and civic discipline in the city. This initiative empowers residents to be active stakeholders in urban management. He encouraged more citizens to come forward, report violations, and share their experiences with MC.

The MC remains committed to improving service quality through digital tools and public involvement. Citizens can continue to use the WhatsApp complaint number to report issues and contribute to keeping Chandigarh clean and green.