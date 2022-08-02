Now, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal to be considered for promotions
Panjab University (PU) has instructed its faculty members to regularly upload the data on the varsity’s internal resource portal, through the respective chairpersons and only the data uploaded on the portal will be considered while submitting applications seeking promotion or extension of service.
The step has been taken to ensure continuous and regular inflow of the required data to the varsity’s internal quality-assurance cell (IQAC), which would in turn benefit with accreditation and rankings of the University. The order has been recently issued by the director of research and development cell (RDC), after the recommendation of a varsity panel.
Only the data already submitted by the faculty/staff – already uploaded on the internal resource portal of the department and submitted to IQAC – would be considered for the benefit of the concerned faculty member.
According to the instructions issued by the varsity, at the time of submission of application for promotion, extension of service or recommendation from the university, the data will be facilitated by the IQAC in-charge and the head of the department, who will then send the data of the concerned faculty to the IQAC director.
At the time of submitting an application for promotion, teachers are required to submit the various data that includes number of publications, teaching workload, research guidance, papers presented, projects granted among other details.
The step has been taken by the varsity with an imminent NAAC visit and improving the rankings. Notably PU is facing problems in collecting data departments to prepare a self-study report (SSR).
Faculty hails move
Teachers said the regular submission of data would help overcome these problems. Senator Priyatosh Sharma, who is the chairperson of the history department, said, “It is a relevant step which will help the University to perform better in various global rankings.”
“The University should also work on issuing a user ID to the faculty members so that teachers can fill their data on a regular basis. Authorities can also explore the possibility of issuing an annual certificate by IQAC for promotion and re-employment purposes,” senator Dinesh Kumar said, while hailing the move.
PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar, meanwhile, also said the move would benefit well-performing teachers.
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
