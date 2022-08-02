Now, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal to be considered for promotions

Panjab University (PU) has instructed its faculty members to regularly upload the data on the varsity’s internal resource portal, through the respective chairpersons and only the data uploaded on the portal will be considered while submitting applications seeking promotion or extension of service.

The step has been taken to ensure continuous and regular inflow of the required data to the varsity’s internal quality-assurance cell (IQAC), which would in turn benefit with accreditation and rankings of the University. The order has been recently issued by the director of research and development cell (RDC), after the recommendation of a varsity panel.

Only the data already submitted by the faculty/staff – already uploaded on the internal resource portal of the department and submitted to IQAC – would be considered for the benefit of the concerned faculty member.

According to the instructions issued by the varsity, at the time of submission of application for promotion, extension of service or recommendation from the university, the data will be facilitated by the IQAC in-charge and the head of the department, who will then send the data of the concerned faculty to the IQAC director.

At the time of submitting an application for promotion, teachers are required to submit the various data that includes number of publications, teaching workload, research guidance, papers presented, projects granted among other details.

The step has been taken by the varsity with an imminent NAAC visit and improving the rankings. Notably PU is facing problems in collecting data departments to prepare a self-study report (SSR).

Faculty hails move

Teachers said the regular submission of data would help overcome these problems. Senator Priyatosh Sharma, who is the chairperson of the history department, said, “It is a relevant step which will help the University to perform better in various global rankings.”

“The University should also work on issuing a user ID to the faculty members so that teachers can fill their data on a regular basis. Authorities can also explore the possibility of issuing an annual certificate by IQAC for promotion and re-employment purposes,” senator Dinesh Kumar said, while hailing the move.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar, meanwhile, also said the move would benefit well-performing teachers.

