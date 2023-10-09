Omar attacks ECI, BJP over delay in polls

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference(NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday lashed out at the Election Commission of India for not announcing the assembly elections. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah (ANI)

Buoyed by the sweep of NC and Congress in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Kargil) polls, Omar questioned chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar about what was delaying elections in the region.

“People have a right to choose their government. Don’t we have the right like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telengana? If elections are announced in these states on time, why not in J&K,” Omar questioned.

“I need to remind you of your own words a few months ago when you had said that there was a vacuum in J&K and that needs to be filled,” he said, reminding the CEC of his earlier statements.

On elections in J&K, Rajiv Kumar said, “The election commission will announce the decision on the right time for elections, keeping in view security and other elections in the state which are also simultaneously”.

Abdullah claimed that the only factor which was delaying the elections in J&K was the fear factor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I have no complaints against the BJP because they will see what is in their interest as a political party but I have complaints against the ECI,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the Peoples Democratic Party government in coalition with BJP fell after the latter withdrew support and governor’s rule was imposed. Later the state was converted to a Union Territory and its special status under Article 370 revoked in August, 2019.

Abdullah said that the government was claiming that the security situation has improved in J&K after August 5, 2019, decisions and tourists are coming. “Have the internal security deteriorated to such an extent here that you can’t hold elections here?,” he said.

‘Forced to come out on road for elections’

Omar said that the situation appears to have reached a point that political parties would have to come out on the road for elections. “We are being forced to protest for our democratic rights for that thing (elections) which should have been given automatically to us. Why are we being forced towards that path? In SC, the solicitor general announced that they are ready for elections, only the election commission has to make a decision. Either they lied before SC or are hiding behind ECI,” he said.

‘Time for INDIA alliance to discuss seat sharing’

Omar said that it was unfortunate that the INDIA alliance did not discuss seat sharing even after so many months.

“In INDIA alliance, there has been no start of discussion on seat sharing so far. I think it is unfortunate because now it has been so many months -Patna, Bengaluru, Mumbai and the meeting of coordination committee and a month a has passed after meeting in Sharad Pawar’s house in Delhi. When I talk to my friends in other parties, they say no discussion has started on seat sharing,” he said.

Ready for elections at ant time: BJP

The BJP , while reacting to Omar Abdullah’s statement, said that the party was ready for any type of elections.

“In Kargil last time we won one seat and this time we managed two seats. Besides, we also increased our vote share,” said BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur.

He said that there was nothing to fear for BJP. “Those who fear make alliances. They fear BJP and that is why they are making alliances,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!