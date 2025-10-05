One car, too many violations: Panchkula Police impound Thar, slap ₹42,500 fine in one go

How many offences can one commit on a road? For this Mahindra Thar driver, it seems, the road has no limits, or at least rules. The Panchkula police impounded the vehicle near the Chandimandir toll plaza after finding multiple violations and issued a fine of a whopping ₹42,500. The Panchkula police impounded the vehicle near the Chandimandir toll plaza after finding multiple violations and issued a fine of a whopping ₹42,500. (HT File)

According to the Surajpur traffic police, the Thar driver lacked several essential vehicle documents. The driver did not possess a valid driving licence or vehicle insurance. Furthermore, the vehicle was in violation of air pollution norms, was fitted with a non-standardised (pattern) number plate, and the driver also did not have the registration certificate (RC). Along with these serious violations, the vehicle was also illegally modified and had black film on its windows, which the police had removed on the spot.

SHO traffic, Surajpur, Abhishek Chauhan said four young boys were in the Thar, but none of them was the vehicle’s owner. He added that the vehicle was registered in the name of a person who is a resident of Mohali district.

Apart from that Panchkula traffic police issued a total of 363 challans (fines) to other violators on the day. The action was taken with the help of checkpoints (nakabandi) and camera surveillance at various locations across the city.

According to information, the challan process was executed through both offline and online methods on October 3. Under the offline action, 40 challans were issued, including 26 for lane changing, nine for non-standard number plates, one for school buses lacking essential safety equipment, three for carrying passengers in excess of capacity, and one for other violations.

Through the online system, police registered 270 challans, which included 183 for driving without a helmet, 51 for non-standard number plates, and 36 for other violations. During this drive, the police also impounded a motorcycle for creating loud noise/backfiring.

In a special drive conducted at night against “drink and drive,” the police issued 52 challans and seized seven vehicles.