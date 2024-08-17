One dead, three injured in firing incident in Hisar

A 28-year-old man was killed and his three friends sustained bullet injuries after three assailants opened fire at them outside a government school in Hisar’s Kharar village on Thursday evening. The gangster Himanshu Bahu had taken responsibility for the incident. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Anand Kumar. The injured--Anoop, Ankit Kumar and Rahul are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hisar.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s cousin Anoop said that he along with his brother Anand and two other friends was coming out of the village’s government school after doing exercise around 8 pm on Thursday.

“When we tried to sit inside Anand’s car, three assailants started firing at my brother. When I tried to throw a stone towards them, an assailant identified as Sonu of our village fired a bullet on my right shoulder. I ran away from there and informed our family members about the same. The assailants fired shots at Anand , Ankit and Rahul in which Anand died,” he added.

The gangster Himanshu Bahu had taken responsibility for the incident and claimed that Anand and his friends had celebrated the encounter of co-villager and his close aide Sunny, who was killed by Sonepat STF and Delhi Police in a joint operation along with two others on July 18.

Hisar Sadar police have registered a case of murder, attempt to murder and various sections of the Arms Act against Sonu and two others.