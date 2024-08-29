 Only BJP ensured statewide devp, says Nayab Saini as starts road shows - Hindustan Times
Only BJP ensured statewide devp, says Nayab Saini as starts road shows

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 29, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Later, Nayab Singh Saini led similar roadshows, dubbed as “Vijay Rath” in Pundri of Kaithal and Samalkha of Panipat districts where he expressed confidence about Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the polls.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday kicked-off roadshows for the upcoming assembly elections, starting from his hometown, Naraingarh, in Ambala district.

CM Saini riding a bullock-cart in Nidana village of Jind, while travelling from Pundri to Samalkha. (HT Photo)
Saini, who was accompanied by his wife Suman Saini and state president Mohanlal Badoli and local leaders, was welcomed by party workers and locals amid heavy police presence.

In a statement issued later, the CM said, “Only the BJP govt ensured all communities and regions are taken care of equally. The government before 2014 was limited only to one region, but the BJP developed the whole state equally.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Only BJP ensured statewide devp, says Nayab Saini as starts road shows
