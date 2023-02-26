OPD registration via QR code in Ludhiana civil hospital soon

: To reduce long queues and waiting time of patients outside the OPDs, the civil hospital will soon start a quick OPD registration facility based on QR codes, being set up by the National Health Authority (NHA) as part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. A standee showcasing the advertisement for QR code registrations erected in Ludhiana civil hospital on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Patients often have to stand in long queues for hours to complete their registration process before they could consult a doctor.

With the QR-based service, patients can use their mobile phones to scan the hospital’s unique QR code and share their personal information with the facility.

While the health authorities anticipate that this facility will reduce patients’ waiting time, concerns have been raised about how the not so tech-savvy migrant and factory workers, who constitute a significant portion of Ludhiana’s population, would be able to take advantage of this service.

Senior medical officer Dr. Amarjit Kaur said, “We are in the process of launching this service and aim to complete the technical aspects soon. Screens will be put up for the display of token numbers.”

The OPD of the civil hospital now displays an advertisement that outlines the registration process. For Faster OPD registration, one has to download Abha mobile application and scan the QR code displayed on civil hospital premises.

However, patients have expressed their doubts about the service.

Rekha Devi, 42, a patient at the civil hospital said, “The faster OPD registration process will be of little use if there are not enough doctors in the hospital to attend to patients. Even after obtaining the OPD slip, patients would still need to wait in line for their turn.”