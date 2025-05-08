Op Sindoor: Panic in border areas, villagers start evacuating to safer places

People in some border villages of Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts began moving to safer areas amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan. A family during evacuation from a border village in Ferozepur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to reports, the residents of villages, particularly around the Hussainiwala sector, located just 13 km from Ferozepur, have begun evacuating voluntarily following the Indian Armed forces successfully carrying out targeted strikes on nine “terrorist infrastructure” in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Similar reports were received from the Khemkaran area, which saw intense action during the 1965 war. Most of the border villagers have shifted their children and women members to safer places.

The war-like situation is not new for the people of Khemkaran area. They have seen similar evacuations during the 1965 and 1971 wars with the most recent being the 1999 Kargil war.

Kasur-Khemkaran axes saw one of the biggest tank battles post-Second World War, with Pakistan suffering significant losses. The engagement at Asal Uttar is widely recognised as a turning point in the 1965 war.

In the markets of Khemkaran, a historic small town, it was business as usual with people seen shopping and going about their day-to-day routine. In the Kalas village, youths and other men were huddled discussing the possible scenarios.

Several gates of the houses in the village, a few yards from the zero line, were locked with the families moving to safer areas.

“Many have sent children and women to the safer places. However, almost all the men are staying behind,” Balwinder Singh said, adding: “We stand with the Indian Army which has avenged the Pahalgam attack. Killing civilians in cold blood is a cowardly act. So, what has been done by the army is good.

Another resident Sukhchain Singh said, “We cannot abandon our houses and livestock”.

Lakhbir Singh added that nearly 35% people of this village have moved in panic. “We apprehend that something untoward might happen. Our village is closest to the border and could easily be captured by Pakistani forces in case of a full-scale war,” Lakhbir said.

In Mehadipur village, surrounded by an international border from three sides, a group of men were busy playing cards and discussing the possible war scenarios. The village is connected to mainland India via a bridge.

“Residents of this village have already faced evacuation three to four times in the past. These things are not new to us. This time, the people are not evacuating in haste”, said Satnam Singh, a villager.

In Ferozepur, evacuations have been reported in several border villages, including Tendiwala, Kaluwala, Hajara Singh Wala, and Ghatti Rajjo Kee, among others.

“There has been complete silence across the border since yesterday. We haven’t even heard the usual ‘Azan’, and no Pakistani farmers have shown up in their fields today,” said Surjit Singh, a resident of Chugge Hajara Singh Wala.

“We’ve seen difficult times before, but we trust our jawans. We hope peace returns soon,” said Baldev Singh, a farmer from Ghatti Rajjo Kee.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said that the evacuations are voluntary. “No official directive has been issued. People might be taking precautionary steps on their own. We are ensuring all measures for civilian safety,” she stated.

She said that the entire administration is fully alert and prepared.