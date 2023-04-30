Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP leaders given free hand by govt to extort money, says leader of the Opposition Bajwa

AAP leaders given free hand by govt to extort money, says leader of the Opposition Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 30, 2023 10:10 PM IST

Bajwa, while referring to a news report, said the Khanna police had arrested seven AAP leaders, including the party state joint secretary, for allegedly attempting to extort money from two shopkeepers

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for giving its leaders a free hand to harass and extort money from common people.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa

Bajwa, while referring to a news report, said the Khanna police had arrested seven AAP leaders, including the party state joint secretary, for allegedly attempting to extort money from two shopkeepers. Both the shopkeepers were kept captive inside their shops by the accused to pressurise them to extort money.

“In yet another incident, staunch honest party has been exposed. Is this the kind of ‘badlav’ (change) they promised to bring in Punjab? In a similar incident, the police had arrested Surinder Kamboj, Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj’s father, for extorting money,” said Bajwa.

He said, “Earlier too, AAP MLAs and ministers had been linked to bribery and extortion cases directly or indirectly.”

In a statement, Bajwa said last year, AAP’s former health minister Dr Vijay Singla was sacked and arrested after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blamed him for demanding 1% commission on tenders. “The evidence for the same was never made public. Earlier, following constant pressure from the Opposition party, former minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigned but he is yet to be booked and arrested,” Bajwa said.

