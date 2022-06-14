Opposition leaders against free power units may pay for it: Jai Ram

Training guns at those opposing the decision to provide 125 units of electricity free of cost each month, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur invited detractors to pay their power bills in full.

“My government is providing 50% concession on fare in state-owned buses to the women and free power up to 125 units per month domestic electricity consumers. The government is also providing free water in the rural areas,” he said, while presiding over the closing ceremony of Jhanjeli Tourist Festival in Seraj.

“It is surprising that these decisions have not gone down well with the Congress. The leaders opposed to it should voluntarily give up the free power being provided to consumers, and may also pay the bills of other consumers, he added.

He also dedicated ₹51.46 crore to developmental projects. He announced that a development plan will be prepared for making Jhanjeli a cherished tourist destination. “The whole area has immense tourism potential and once fully exploited, it could emerge as a new tourist destination for the tourists. Shikari Mata Temple is not only an important religious centre, but is also gradually emerging as a tourist favourite,” he said

Speaking about the Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein programme, he said, “Efforts were on to develop lesser-known tourists destinations. A mega tourism project will coming up in Janjheli within the next few months. All major tourist destinations have been connected with roads, which will help promote tourism.”

“Around ₹7.36 crore has been spent on upgrading the Janjehli-Raigarh-Shikari Mata Road, which willmake it easier for tourists to visit the Shikari Mata temple. Seraj Kala Manch will be constructed at Dheem Kataru at a cost of ₹6.74 crore,” he said.