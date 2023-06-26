Opposition leaders jailed during Emergency want to forge alliance: Union law minister

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday slammed the Congress party for imposing Emergency on the night of June 25, 1975, accusing the grand-old party of strangling democracy in doing so. He was addressing a rally in the city on the completion of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nine-year rule at the Centre. Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addressing the gathering at New Anaj Mandi in Rohtak. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Speaking of the Opposition parties’ plan to forge a united front against the BJP at the Centre, the law minister said, “The opposition leaders were sent to jail during the emergency and many of those leaders are forging an alliance against the BJP. We had never thought that the level of democracy would be so lowered.”

Addressing the need for Uniform Civil Code, meanwhile, he said, “We will decide the future course of action after the law commission of India releases its report.”

Meghwal said the Union government has also busted a fraud of ₹2 lakh crore being disturbed through various schemes, detailing, “The fraud was busted after our government started a direct benefit transfer scheme. “The Union government has built 11 crore toilets and become open-defecation free,” he added.

Union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, Sanjeev Baliyan credited the BJP government for bringing transparency to the state. Hitting out at the opposition, he said, “The parties are doing politics on the basis of caste and they are trying to disrupt the social fabric of the society.”

Haryana BJP state chief OP Dhankar, who also attended the event, meanwhile, said “The Congress has imposed Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and they were against our government’s decision to dismantle it. China has acquired our territory during Congress rule but they stayed mum.”

Member of Parliament from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma, said he will contest the next parliamentary election from the seat. Party leaders, meanwhile, exuded confidence on the “Lotus”’ blooming on all ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, but refrained from speaking on the alliance perspective with the Jannayak Janata Party.