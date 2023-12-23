Opposition should not try to defame HRTC, deputy CM Agnihotri

Deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri said Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is providing its services to the people of the state with full dedication despite adverse circumstances and a loss of ₹1,350 crore. He said that the corporation is doing as much as possible. Agnihotri said the corporation has served the people of the state a lot. In such a situation, opposition MLAs should not try to defame HRTC in the name of buses breaking down. “The buses plying on the road will break down someday and will be back on the road after repairs,” he added. Earlier, answering the question of MLA Janak Raj, the deputy CM said that till November 15, there was a demand to run bus services on 12 new routes in Chamba district. (HT Photo)

He said considering the selfless service of HRTC, all MLAs should rise above party politics and laud its efforts.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier, answering the question of MLA Janak Raj, the deputy CM said that till November 15, there was a demand to run bus services on 12 new routes in Chamba district. Bus services have been started on two of these routes. He said that the public works department has not given fitness to the Jagat-Runkothi road of the Bharmaur assembly constituency and the bus service will be started here only after the completion of this formality. He said the corporation is completing the formalities of running buses from Chamba to Bhadarwah via Doda. He also said that direct bus service cannot be run for every place and as per the resources available with the transport corporation, as many buses are being run for the Bharmour area.