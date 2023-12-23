close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Opposition should not try to defame HRTC, deputy CM Agnihotri

Opposition should not try to defame HRTC, deputy CM Agnihotri

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 24, 2023 05:58 AM IST

He said considering the selfless service of HRTC, all MLAs should rise above party politics and laud its efforts

Deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri said Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is providing its services to the people of the state with full dedication despite adverse circumstances and a loss of 1,350 crore. He said that the corporation is doing as much as possible. Agnihotri said the corporation has served the people of the state a lot. In such a situation, opposition MLAs should not try to defame HRTC in the name of buses breaking down. “The buses plying on the road will break down someday and will be back on the road after repairs,” he added.

Earlier, answering the question of MLA Janak Raj, the deputy CM said that till November 15, there was a demand to run bus services on 12 new routes in Chamba district. (HT Photo)
Earlier, answering the question of MLA Janak Raj, the deputy CM said that till November 15, there was a demand to run bus services on 12 new routes in Chamba district. (HT Photo)

He said considering the selfless service of HRTC, all MLAs should rise above party politics and laud its efforts.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier, answering the question of MLA Janak Raj, the deputy CM said that till November 15, there was a demand to run bus services on 12 new routes in Chamba district. Bus services have been started on two of these routes. He said that the public works department has not given fitness to the Jagat-Runkothi road of the Bharmaur assembly constituency and the bus service will be started here only after the completion of this formality. He said the corporation is completing the formalities of running buses from Chamba to Bhadarwah via Doda. He also said that direct bus service cannot be run for every place and as per the resources available with the transport corporation, as many buses are being run for the Bharmour area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out