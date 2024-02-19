 Orange alert issued for thunderstorm, hail in Chandigarh on Feb 18 - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Orange alert issued for thunderstorm, hail in Chandigarh on Feb 18

Orange alert issued for thunderstorm, hail in Chandigarh on Feb 18

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 19, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Orange alert is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to stay prepared

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorm and gusty winds up to 60 km/h, along with hail, in the city on Monday and Tuesday.

Visitors at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, on a cloudy Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Visitors at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, on a cloudy Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Orange alert is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by IMD, asking people to stay prepared. IMD has issued a warning to stay indoors and be wary of strong winds, lightning and hail.

While the system will be strongest on Monday, chances of rain will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The temperature is expected to dip, especially if it rains during the day. Cloudy weather at night will lead to a rise in night temperature during this period.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature fell from 24.2°C on Saturday to 24°C on Sunday, 1.5 degree above normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 10.6°C to 10.5°C, 0.1 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C, and the minimum temperature between 12°C and 13°C.

