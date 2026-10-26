Out of the darkness: Visually impaired students in Chandigarh prepare to light up Diwali

As the city prepares to light up for Diwali, students at the Institute for the Blind in Sector-26 are busy making candles for the festive season. Spreading the light of joy, visually impaired students prepare handmade candles for Diwali at Blind School,Sector 26 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

According to chairperson of the institute Dinesh Kumar Kapila, candle making is an annual tradition that continues in much the same way each year. Students participate in preparing and packing candles made using quality wax. The institute produces around 50kg of candles daily, with students also helping package the finished products for sale. Each packet contains 24 candles and costs ₹90. The products are sold directly to people who visit the institute, as it does not have separate retail outlets, he said, adding that candle sales generated around ₹1 lakh last year, while earnings are expected to reach more this year, depending on demand.

The institute has 160 students, including 104 residential students living in its hostels. Education and residential facilities, including meals, lodging and uniforms, are provided free of cost. The girls’ hostel has appropriate staff to assist visually impaired female students with their needs and daily routines.

Kapila further added that donations help meet recurring expenses such as staff salaries, food, electricity and water. Supporters can also contribute through ration supplies and meal sponsorships. “The candle making initiative is not simply about generating revenue, but also about building relationships with the community and increasing awareness about the institute’s work,” he said.

SOREM’s Diwali fete on Oct 31

The Society for Rehabilitation of Mentally Challenged (SOREM) has started preparations for their annual Diwali fete on October 31. The institution works with children with special needs, including those with autism, cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities, providing educational support, rehabilitation services and opportunities to develop practical and social skills.

SOREM principal Sangeeta Jain said that its program extend beyond classroom learning to include therapies, sports, cultural activities and vocational training.

Children are encouraged to explore activities such as stitching, block printing, paper bag production, jewellery making and candle making, helping them develop practical skills and greater independence.

“The upcoming fete will feature a raffle draw, with tickets priced at ₹50 and prizes including a television, air fryer, blender, mini fridge and geyser, among others. Every child will also receive a special surprise gift,” she said adding that fete will bring students and families together for the annual celebration.