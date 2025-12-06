Over 5k schools in Punjab to get nutri-gardens: Food panel chief

The Punjab government has decided to set up nutri-gardens in 5,073 government schools of the state to improve children’s nutrition and future health. The Punjab government has decided to set up nutri-gardens in 5,073 government schools of the state to improve children’s nutrition and future health. (vaaseenaa - stock.adobe.com/ Representational image)

While giving this information, Punjab State Food Commission chairman BM Sharma said that the orders have already been issued to start the work.

Addressing a gathering at a seminar on “Agriculture, Nutrition and Welfare Coordination” during the 19th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Sharma said Punjab has enough food stock, but providing quality and healthy food to people is still a big challenge.

Under this plan, teachers will be trained to develop herbal, fruit, and vegetable gardens on the school premises, he said, adding that the fruits and vegetables grown there will be used in the mid-day meal, so children receive fresh and nutritious food in school.

He shared that many schools in Punjab have 3 to 4 acres of unused land, and now these areas will be used to grow nutritious crops with the help of the agriculture, horticulture, and education departments. Sharma said that nutri-gardens will be developed in 1,100 anganwadi centres that also have extra available land.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Supreet Singh, convenor of PHDCCI’s Pharmaceutical, Health and Wellness Committee, said that with a changing lifestyle, people must pay more attention to what they eat. “Our food should have 20% taste and 80% nutrition,” he said.

Narpinder Singh, vice-chancellor of the Graphics Era University, said that the main aim of the event is to spread awareness about nutritious food.

Fashion Tex Tech Forum showcases ‘Craft Forward’

Meanwhile, Fashion Tex Tech Forum, under the leadership of Himani Arora, Regional Chair, unveiled a powerful lineup of initiatives at PITEX this year, highlighting the region’s rich textile heritage and its commitment to empowering artisans, women entrepreneurs, and self-help groups.

The Forum’s flagship initiative, Craft Forward, aims to preserve and uplift traditional crafts, handlooms, and textiles of Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana. Through this initiative, the Forum is actively supporting rural artisans, providing projects to self-help groups, and conducting skill-training programmes for women inmates in prisons as well as women from rural areas.

A key attraction at PITEX is the Punjab Heritage Show, presented under the Forum, an inspiring walk for a cause dedicated to celebrating and supporting the craftsmen of the region.