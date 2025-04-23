Pahalgam attack: Special train from Katra to Delhi via Jammu for stranded tourists

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack led to an exodus of tourists from Kashmir, Northern Railway on Wednesday announced a special unreserved train from Katra to New Delhi for the stranded passengers and to accommodate the extra rush. Tourists leaving Pahalgam on Wednesday, a day after the terror attack on the Baisaran meadow left 26 people dead. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

“A special train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, to New Delhi station has been launched to assist the stranded passengers and accommodate the extra rush. The tickets shall be available over the counter from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu stations,” the chief public relations officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said.

“Train number 04612 will depart from SMVD station in Katra at 9.20pm on Wednesday. It will halt at Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan station in Udhampur from 9.48pm to 9.50pm and then at Jammu Tawi station from 11pm to 11.05pm,” he said.

The train will reach New Delhi at 9.30am on Thursday.

“Tourists stranded in Kashmir and Jammu can take this special train and, if needed, more such trains can be run to clear the rush,” said Upadhyaya.

The special train has seven general compartments, eight sleeper coaches, two third AC coaches, one third AC economy coach, two luggage-cum-brake vans.

One-way traffic has been restored on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Ramban.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) project director Parshotam Kumar Sharma said the affected stretch has been restored for single-lane traffic and stranded vehicles are being cleared.