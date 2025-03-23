Menu Explore
Pak officials hand over bodies of 2 Uri residents who drowned in Jhelum

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 23, 2025 09:14 AM IST

The bodies of a teenaged boy and a girl, who had jumped into river Jhelum in Uri last month and their bodies were retrieved at Chinari in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir two days ago by Pakistani officials, were handed over to Indian counterparts at Kaman Post in Uri today.

Senior police and army officers were present at the Kaman Post bridge which connects two parts of Kashmir when the bodies were handed over to the Indian officers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Senior police and army officers were present at the Kaman Post bridge which connects two parts of Kashmir when the bodies were handed over to the Indian officers.

Both the bodies were taken to sub-district hospital Uri for medico legal formalities and later handed over to their families in presence of senior police officers.

Both had jumped into river Jhelum near Dulunja in Uri on March 5. The police, relatives and SDRF conducted searches to trace the bodies for several days, however, failed to trace the bodies. Officials said that a few days ago both the bodies were retrieved from Chinari and Chatal in PoK, Muzuffarabad.

“Police and rescue teams attempted to retrieve it (the body of boy), but due to strong currents, it drifted to the other side of the border,” an official said.

A senior police officer said that the authorities in Pok were informed that the bodies floated over to PoK.

“After a meeting at Kaman Post, Uri, where officials from the Uri, police, army and family members of deceased and officers from PoK, both the bodies were handed over,” the officer said.

NC legislator from Uri Sajjad Shafi thanked the Centre and Pakistan for getting back the bodies of these two teenagers.

“The bodies had got washed away to Pakistan and during the past 48 hours both bodies were retrieved in PoK and now brought back to Uri,” he added.

