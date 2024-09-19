Panchayat polls to be held in Punjab before Oct 20

After debarring candidates to contest elections of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) on party symbols, the rural development department has set the ball rolling for the conduct of the PRI elections which will take place before October 20. er debarring candidates to contest elections of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) on party symbols, the rural development department has set the ball rolling for the conduct of the PRI elections which will take place before October 20. (HT File)

Most of the PRI elections are due since January this year. At present, government officials are running panchayat operations and people are waiting for the conduct of elections to formally elect their panchayats.

As per information, the department following the approval of chief minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a notification regarding the elections.

A formal letter has been sent to the state election commission to conduct the elections. Sources said that code of conduct for the elections will be imposed in the coming week.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 (Punjab Act 9 of 1994), and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the governor of Punjab is pleased to direct that the general election of the members of the gram panchayats, shall be held by the October 20, 2024,” reads a notification issued by Dilraj Singh, secretary, rural development and panchayat department.

However, sources said that the elections are likely to be held in mid of October, just after the Haryana elections, where the CM is spearheading the AAP campaign.

Last week, the Punjab cabinet had amended section 12 of the Punjab Panchayat Election Rules, 1994, thereby debarring the candidates to contest elections of the PRIs on party symbols.

Earlier, the AAP government had on August 10, 2023, dissolved all the gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishad under the Panchayati Raj Act, paving the way for the elections. Eventually, the notification was challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court and was subsequently withdrawn by the government.

Last time, the political set-up drew criticism, with two IAS officers being suspended for issuing a contentious order to dissolve panchayats before their five-year term of functioning. Later, the notification was withdrawn.

“The panchayat elections will be conducted for 13,241 gram panchayats, 153 panchayat samitis, and 22 zila parishads. Presently, district officials have been appointed administrators for the working of panchayats as most of the panchayats have completed their stipulated term of five years,” said an official.