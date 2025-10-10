Panchkula: Court sends duo to jail for violent break-in

A local court on Thursday sentenced two men to two years’ rigorous imprisonment for a violent home invasion and assault in Indira colony in 2023. Representational Image (HT File)

Gautam (26), a resident of Indira colony, and Arun (26), from Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, were also fined ₹2,500 each. The incident occurred on August 8, 2023 when the duo broke into the complainant Rocky’s house around 3:15 am, armed with sticks and swords, and assaulted him before snatching his Vivo phone.

Eyewitnesses - Sunita, Sundri, Brijesh, and Shiv Kumar - testified that the accused also damaged nearby homes. Kumar further alleged they robbed him of ₹10,000. Another resident, Rohit, claimed they assaulted and snatched his phone.

Though charges under IPC Sections 379-A and 379-B (snatching) were dropped due to lack of recovery, the court convicted them under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The court awarded the maximum two-year sentence under Section 452, with shorter sentences for other charges - all to run concurrently.