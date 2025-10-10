Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Panchkula: Court sends duo to jail for violent break-in

    Eyewitnesses testified that the accused also damaged nearby homes. Kumar further alleged they robbed him of 10,000. Another resident, Rohit, claimed they assaulted and snatched his phone

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 7:10 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A local court on Thursday sentenced two men to two years’ rigorous imprisonment for a violent home invasion and assault in Indira colony in 2023.

    Representational Image (HT File)
    Representational Image (HT File)

    Gautam (26), a resident of Indira colony, and Arun (26), from Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, were also fined 2,500 each. The incident occurred on August 8, 2023 when the duo broke into the complainant Rocky’s house around 3:15 am, armed with sticks and swords, and assaulted him before snatching his Vivo phone.

    Eyewitnesses - Sunita, Sundri, Brijesh, and Shiv Kumar - testified that the accused also damaged nearby homes. Kumar further alleged they robbed him of 10,000. Another resident, Rohit, claimed they assaulted and snatched his phone.

    Though charges under IPC Sections 379-A and 379-B (snatching) were dropped due to lack of recovery, the court convicted them under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The court awarded the maximum two-year sentence under Section 452, with shorter sentences for other charges - all to run concurrently.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Panchkula: Court Sends Duo To Jail For Violent Break-in
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes