Panchkula DC orders laying of water pipes in Abheypur village

Providing some relief to residents of Abheypur village, deputy commissioner issued directions to lay water pipes, the foundation stone for which had been laid back in January. A local councillor raised the issue at the Samadhan Camp held in Panchkula. (HT File)

The instructions were issued only after ward number 9 councillor Rajesh Kumar, who is from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) appeared before the Samadhan Camp on Friday. Taking up his complaint, DC Yash Garg directed the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to start work from Saturday.

Notably, mixing of sewage with drinking water has led to multiple diarrhoea outbreaks in Abheypur.

On March 9, local legislator Gain Chand Gupta had laid the foundation stone for the ₹69-lakh project in Industrial Area Phase-1 Abheypur. He had at the time said old pipelines hindered clean water supply and even issued directions to HSVP to ensure use of high-quality pipes. Work was expected to be completed within three months and while tenders were floated, little materialised on the ground.

“I had been meeting officers asking them to start the work but no one was paying any heed. So, I had to appear in the Samadhan camp to get the work started,” Kumar said.

Kalka to get water from Kaushalya Dam

Water from Kaushalya Dam, meanwhile, will be supplied to Kalka to address the lack of potable drinking water. The decision was taken during an action plan meeting regarding the untapped point of pollution in Ghaggar river on Friday.

“To solve the drinking water problem of the citizens of Kalka, a proposal to take water from Kaushalya Dam will be prepared and tenders for it will be floated soon so that the people of Kalka can get adequate drinking water,” the DC said.

Garg also directed officials concerned to inspect discharge of water from Pinjore into Ghaggar, polluting the water body and from Kalka to Jhanjar river.

He said action should also be taken soon for the discharge of stormwater near Sector 27 and 28. Similarly, to solve the open drain of village Bhairon Ki Ser, a team of officials will jointly visit and a solution will be arrived at in 10 days.