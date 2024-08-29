Panchkula DEO reminds new voters to register by September 2

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Yash Garg on Wednesday informed that eligible persons who have turned 18 can register for new votes by September 2. In accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, the final voter lists were published on August 27. (HT File)

“This deadline is set to ensure that all new eligible voters can be included in the lists. The Election Commission aims to encourage the participation of all eligible individuals to strengthen democracy,” said Garg.

Police takes out flag march

Police teams, along with CISF paramilitary force, carried out flag marches in the district in wake of upcoming assembly elections.

Deputy commissioner of police Himadree Kaushik said, “The code of conduct is in force. Around 12 static surveillance teams have been prepared in the district to keep proper vigil in their respective areas and apart from this, proper vigilance is also being done by eight interstate border nakas so that a strict ban can be imposed on illegal liquor etc.”

A flag march was taken out in Raipur Rani, Pinjore and Kalka.

During the flag march, the police motivated the people to participate in the election process. DCP said that strict action will be taken against those who disturb the peace or spoil the atmosphere during the voting.