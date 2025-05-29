Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Panchkula: Four booked for duping man of 15L in visa fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 29, 2025 10:16 AM IST

The complainant alleged that he had paid ₹15 lakh to the accused between May and June 2024; however, they neither sent his son to New Zealand nor returned the money

Police have booked four individuals - two brothers and two others - for defrauding a 46-year-old man from Bhareli village, Chandimandir, of 15 lakh on the pretext of securing a New Zealand work visa for his son.

The Chandimandir police station lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and the Immigration Act, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The victim, Ashok Kumar, in his complaint filed with the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) on January 23 of this year, had accused Somnath, also from Bhareli village, along with brothers Neeraj and Gaurav, as well as Rajeev – all three from Ambala, of committing visa fee fraud.

According to Kumar, Somnath had initially enticed him, claiming that Neeraj and Rajeev, who were known to him, operated an office in Shahzadpur, Ambala, and felicitated the travel of youths abroad. Kumar added that Somanth then introduced him to the accused, including Gaurav, who allegedly promised to send his son to New Zealand on a work visa and secure him a job. Trusting the process, Kumar submitted his son’s documents, including his passport, to the accused, who demanded 25 lakh for facilitating the travel.

The complainant alleged that he had paid 15 lakh to the accused between May and June 2024. However, they neither sent his son to New Zealand nor returned the money.

The Chandimandir police station lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and the Immigration Act, on Tuesday.

Thursday, May 29, 2025
