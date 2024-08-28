 Panchkula: Jeweller booked for not returning customer’s gold - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: Jeweller booked for not returning customer’s gold

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 28, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Police have booked a Pinjore-based jeweller for not returning a customer’s gold ornaments that were given for remodelling.

After taking legal opinion, police now booked the jeweller under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Kesar Khan of Kalka, told police that on February 19, 2022, he and his wife visited Salim Jewellers on Mallah Road, Pinjore.

There, they handed over a gold necklace and pendant, weighing about 2.5 tolas, for remodelling. The jeweller, Salim, told them that they will have to pay 20,000 as labour charges.

Khan said he paid 15,000 of the labour charges as advance and was told to return after a month to collect the redesigned jewellery.

However, despite repeated visits, Salim kept dilly-dallying delivery of the jewellery for two years. When he visited Salim on February 5, 2024, he even hurled abuses and threatened him, Khan alleged.

After taking legal opinion, police now booked the jeweller under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

Chandigarh
