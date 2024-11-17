Menu Explore
Panchkula man answers ‘CBI’ phone call, loses 11 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 17, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The victim, Tamal Chakravarty, a private sector employee, residing at Suncity Parikrama, Panchkula, received a phone call on November 13 from an unknown number, threatening the suspension of his phone service

Posing as officials from the Delhi Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a gang of fraudsters duped a 58-year-old Panchkula resident of 11.74 lakh through an elaborate scam.

The fraudsters convinced Chakravarty to download Skype and connect with an account named "Delhi CCHQ". (Shutterstock)
The fraudsters convinced Chakravarty to download Skype and connect with an account named “Delhi CCHQ”. (Shutterstock)

The victim, Tamal Chakravarty, a private sector employee, residing at Suncity Parikrama, Panchkula, received a phone call on November 13 from an unknown number, threatening the suspension of his phone service.

The caller, claiming to be from the Delhi Police, alleged that Chakravarty’s name was linked to a money laundering case and a warrant had been issued in his name. He was given two choices—either visit Delhi in person or cooperate online for further proceedings. Under duress, Chakravarty said, he complied with their instructions.

The fraudsters convinced Chakravarty to download Skype and connect with an account named “Delhi CCHQ”.

Fraudster posed as cop on video call

On a video call, a man dressed in a police inspector’s uniform introduced himself as “inspector Amit Sharma”. He presented Chakravarty with a fake arrest order allegedly issued by the Enforcement Directorate. During the call, another individual, appearing to be a senior official, was introduced, to enforce “urgency of the matter”.

The supposed senior official insisted on immediate action, warning Chakravarty that his bank accounts would be seized. He was instructed to remain silent about the incident and to maintain contact through WhatsApp and Skype only.

The next day, on November 14, Chakravarty received another call on WhatsApp from a different number. The fraudsters demanded that he transfer all his savings to a bank account they provided, under the pretext of securing his assets. Under immense pressure, Chakravarty visited his HDFC Bank branch in Sector 20, Panchkula, and transferred 11.74 lakh via RTGS.

Suspicions arose when the fraudsters further enquired about any fixed deposits under Chakravarty’s name. Realising the possibility of being scammed, he consulted colleagues who confirmed his fears.

Upon receiving Chakravarty’s complaint through the cyber portal, police recorded his statement, which led to the registration of a case under Sections 316 (2), 318 (4), 319, 336 (3), 338, 340 and 61 of the BNS.

