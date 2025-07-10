Panchkula: Man’s body found near drain, drug overdose suspected

The body of a 23-year-old man from Rajiv Colony was discovered on Wednesday around 3 pm near a drain on the dividing road of Sector-17/18. A junk collector saw the body and alerted a local leader from Indira Colony, who informed the police. The body of a 23-year-old man from Rajiv Colony was discovered on Wednesday around 3 pm near a drain on the dividing road of Sector-17/18. A junk collector saw the body and alerted a local leader from Indira Colony, who informed the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased was a Rajiv Colony resident. Officers noted syringe marks on his hands, and a small empty vial was found nearby.

Police suspect he may have injected drugs, leading to semi-consciousness and a fall near the drain. His body was discovered lying face down, with blood flowing from his nose and head, suggesting a possible head injury. The body’s stiffness led officials to believe he died either in the early morning hours or late Tuesday night.

Sector-14 police have taken custody of the body, which is now at the Civil Hospital, Sector-6 mortuary. A post-mortem examination scheduled for Thursday will determine the cause of death, whether it was a head injury or a drug overdose. Police sources at the scene ruled out any signs of homicide.

Police sources revealed that the deceased’s younger brother was booked in a murder case that occurred in Rajiv Colony last October.