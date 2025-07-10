Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Panchkula: Man’s body found near drain, drug overdose suspected

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 09:48 AM IST

Police suspect he may have injected drugs, leading to semi-consciousness and a fall near the drain. His body was discovered lying face down, with blood flowing from his nose and head, suggesting a possible head injury.

The body of a 23-year-old man from Rajiv Colony was discovered on Wednesday around 3 pm near a drain on the dividing road of Sector-17/18. A junk collector saw the body and alerted a local leader from Indira Colony, who informed the police.

The body of a 23-year-old man from Rajiv Colony was discovered on Wednesday around 3 pm near a drain on the dividing road of Sector-17/18. A junk collector saw the body and alerted a local leader from Indira Colony, who informed the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The body of a 23-year-old man from Rajiv Colony was discovered on Wednesday around 3 pm near a drain on the dividing road of Sector-17/18. A junk collector saw the body and alerted a local leader from Indira Colony, who informed the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased was a Rajiv Colony resident. Officers noted syringe marks on his hands, and a small empty vial was found nearby.

Police suspect he may have injected drugs, leading to semi-consciousness and a fall near the drain. His body was discovered lying face down, with blood flowing from his nose and head, suggesting a possible head injury. The body’s stiffness led officials to believe he died either in the early morning hours or late Tuesday night.

Sector-14 police have taken custody of the body, which is now at the Civil Hospital, Sector-6 mortuary. A post-mortem examination scheduled for Thursday will determine the cause of death, whether it was a head injury or a drug overdose. Police sources at the scene ruled out any signs of homicide.

Police sources revealed that the deceased’s younger brother was booked in a murder case that occurred in Rajiv Colony last October.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Man’s body found near drain, drug overdose suspected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On