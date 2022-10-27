Panchkula man who set himself ablaze booked for suicide bid

A day after a man set himself ablaze outside Pinjore police station, he was booked for attempting to commit suicide on Wednesday.

The man is a resident of Dhamala village in Pinjore and is under treatment at PGIMER and has suffered 52 to 60% burn injuries.

He was booked based on the complaint of his 35-year-old wife, who had been living with her mother owing to marital discord with her husband. She got married to the accused in 2007 and the couple had three children.

She said her husband is an alcoholic and owing to his drinking habit, they had strained relations for last five years.

In 2020, she had lodged a complaint of assault and even filed divorce petition that is pending in Panchkula court. She alleged that he is deliberately avoiding summons in the case.

She told the police that her husband had even threatened to kill her and their children and had even once stabbed himself in the stomach with a pair of scissors.

She said that on October 25, she had filed a complaint against her husband for verbally abusing her and Pinjore police had summoned both of them. She alleged that her husband had threatened her before leaving the police station and setting himself ablaze outside the gate.

Police have registered a case under Sections 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Pinjore police station.