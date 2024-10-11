Panchkula: Mansa Devi, Kali Mata temples receive over 21 lakh in donations on Day 7 of Navratri fest

Devotees generously contributed a total of ₹21.96 lakh to the temples of Mansa Devi and Kali Mata temple in Kalka on the seventh day of the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival. Devotees waiting to pay obeisance at Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

On Wednesday, over 16,300 devotees visited the temples, fervently paying their respects.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg, who is also the chief administrator of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, said a donation of ₹21,96,894 was offered by the devotees on Wednesday. Of this amount, ₹17.33 lakh was contributed to Mansa Devi Temple, while ₹4.54 lakh was donated to Kali Mata Temple. Additionally, ₹8,950 was collected at the Chandi Mata temple.

Gold and silver offerings were also made, including one gold item weighing 1 gm and 49 silver items weighing 462.2 gm at the Mansa Devi Temple.

Similarly, the Kali Mata Temple received four gold items weighing 6.2 gm and 41 silver items totaling 325.59 gm.

In total, 90 silver items and five gold items were presented at both temples. On October 9, over 16,300 devotees paid their respects. The shrine board has made comprehensive arrangements for the devotees, including the provision of a community meal (bhandara). Special food arrangements have been set up for those observing fasts during the festival.