Panchkula MC to cover more staff under bio-metric attendance

The Panchkula municipal corporation will purchase 40 new facial recognition biometric machines to cover 750 more staff, including sanitation workers, gardeners and electricians. 40 new machines will be purchased at a cost of ₹ 8 lakh, said the Panchkula mayor. (HT FILE)

A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the sanitation and beautification committee held under the chairmanship of mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Thursday.

The mayor said, “The 40 new machines will be purchased at a cost of ₹8 lakh.” He directed the officials to purchase the machines at the earliest so that biometric attendance for these workers can be implemented from January 1.

Pick garbage by noon: Mayor

The mayor also issued instructions to officials to ask the contractor to increase the number of garbage collection vehicles and ensure the daily collection exercise is completed by noon.

He said there were 52 dumping stations in different sectors of the city, from where garbage was sent daily to Jhuriwala landfill and further to Patvi in Ambala for processing.

In the meeting, officials told the mayor that the construction of the road to reach the dumping ground and fencing on both sides had been completed.