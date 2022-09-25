Panchkula MC to take call on closure of meat, liquor shops near Mansa Devi temple

The proposal to permanently close down meat and liquor shops within 2.5-km radius around Mata Mansa Devi Temple will be taken up at the next general House meeting of the Panchkula municipal corporation, scheduled on September 29.

Citing the heavy footfall of devotees from across the country during Navratras and other festivals, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board has for long been raising the demand to shut meat and liquor shops around the historic temple that could hurt religious sentiments.

Earlier this year, the board had even passed a resolution against opening of such outlets near the temple.

Spread over 100 acres in Bilaspur village in Panchkula in the foothills of Shivalik Hills, 10 km from Chandi Mandir, another noted Hindu shrine in the region, the temple annually hosts two Navratra fairs in the months of Ashvin (winter) and Chaitra (spring) that see a footfall of thousands.

Plot allotment for slum-dwellers

Another agenda likely to be discussed at the meeting is allotment of one or two marla plots to slum-dwellers, living in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Kharag Mangoli, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A survey in this regard has already been conducted. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said MC had identified sites in four villages for demarcating the plots.

Also, four colonies of Panchkula—Manav Colony, SBI Colony, Association Colony, Bhainsa Tibba, and Chandi Kotla Colony, Chandimandir—have been proposed to be regularised as per Section 3 of the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Amendment Act, 2016.

Other proposals

A proposal has also been made to install air purifiers at different places in the city to reduce pollution caused by traffic, industries and dumping grounds.

The other items in the agenda include setting up of compost pits in all parks, repair of cremation grounds under the municipal area, allotment of 17 kanal and 8 marla land to RRC and NDRF on collectorate rates, and shifting of LPG godowns from the city area.

Other than this, a proposal has been moved to charge ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 as fine from Vita booth shopkeepers for encroaching land around the booths. Also, ₹2,000 fine is proposed be charged from dog owners who have not registered their pets with MC.