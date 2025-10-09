Panchkula: NIA court rejects bail of 2 accused in illegal human trafficking case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of two accused — Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh, both residents of Karnal — allegedly involved in an international human trafficking syndicate that illegally transported Indian youths abroad via ‘dunki’ route. Call detail records (CDR) reportedly confirmed frequent contact between Ravi Kumar and the co-accused, associated persons, and victims. (HT File)

The case concerns the attempted illegal immigration of Shubham Saini, a resident of Naraingarh, Ambala, who was apprehended by the U.S. authorities at the border and deported to India in January this year. The bail applications of both accused were rejected after detailed arguments in court.

The case was first registered by Ambala Police on Saini’s complaint, but given the gravity, inter‑state links, and international ramifications, the central government directed the NIA to take over. On April 1, the matter was re‑registered under Sections 143(2), 316(2), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to Saini’s complaint, he was allegedly trafficked to the United States without a formal visa through the illegal ‘Dunki’ route. This route reportedly involved travel through multiple countries, including Guyana, Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico. He stated he was duped by an agent named Jai Kumar, who promised to send him to the U.S. for ₹42 lakh. During the journey, Saini claimed to have been harassed and physically assaulted. He was apprehended by U.S. authorities on January 24 while attempting to cross a border wall.

Investigations by the NIA revealed the involvement of four individuals — Jai Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Gopal Singh, and Surjit Kaur — in a larger conspiracy to traffic Indian youths illegally. Searches at the accuseds’ residences led to the arrest of Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh on August 7. However, Jai Kumar and Surjit Kaur remain absconding, with reports suggesting Jai Kumar has fled India.

The NIA established that Jai Kumar and Surjit Kaur headed a wider human trafficking syndicate that transported vulnerable Indian youths abroad to cheat and exploit them. Ravi Kumar was identified as a key conspirator in the scheme, staying in constant contact with Jai Kumar, Gopal Singh, and others via WhatsApp and telephone.

Ravi Kumar allegedly instructed Gopal Singh to arrange hotel bookings and travel itineraries for victims, transferring funds for this purpose. Gopal Singh, in turn, disbursed money to co‑victims for expenses. Ravi Kumar is also accused of threatening victims’ families to extort money on Jai Kumar’s instructions. Additionally, he allegedly arranged visas and flight tickets for victims and coordinated with foreign traffickers (‘donkers’) for sending victims abroad via the Dunki route. Payments to these traffickers were reportedly facilitated through hawala channels managed by Gopal Singh.

The court noted that as the final challan has not been filed and considering the risk that the accused may misuse bail, it is not possible to grant bail at this stage.