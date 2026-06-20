Panchkula police launches mounted patrols to strengthen law and order

The city police introduced mounted patrols with two horses alongside its regular vehicle-based and foot patrolling to strengthen law and order. DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta said the initiative could help reduce fuel consumption, promote environmental sustainability and strengthen the sense of security among residents. (HT File)

According to senior police officers, the initiative is aimed at enhancing police visibility and improving access to areas where conventional vehicles face limitations.

DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta said the initiative could help reduce fuel consumption, promote environmental sustainability and strengthen the sense of security among residents. She added that the mounted patrol system has been launched on a trial basis and will be evaluated before any decision is taken to expand the fleet in the future.

As part of the pilot project, a team from the Sector 21 police post conducted a special mounted patrol. Police personnel patrolled public places, narrow lanes, open areas and other sensitive locations while also interacting with residents to gather feedback on security-related concerns.

ACP Vikram Nehra said the police currently have a dedicated mounted unit stationed at the Sector 21 police post. The horses will primarily be deployed in rural areas, crowded localities, isolated spots, narrow streets and hilly terrain where vehicle access is difficult. He said the initial response to the initiative has been encouraging, and trained riders have been assigned the responsibility. The department will also assess fuel savings under the new model.