Panchkula residents demand removal of neglected ‘model’ dustbins

City residents have sought the removal of model garbage bins, installed in various sectors, which were touted to be stink-free and more hygienic, but have been overflowing with garbage amid municipal apathy. The bins were installed sometime between 2017-18 as ‘model dustbins’ in Sectors 7, 15 and 25, Panchkula, on trial basis. (HT Photo)

The strewn garbage and foul smell around the bins, which also invites stray animals, has left the residents nettled.

Citizens Welfare Association president SK Nayar, demanding removal of these dustbins, said,“These bins were installed sometime between 2017-18 as ‘model dustbins’ in Sectors 7, 15 and 25 on trial basis, but unfortunately, they went out of order just after three-four years. Now, these bins are overflowing, leading to poor sanitation,” he added.

Notably, during a cleanliness inspection on May 27, MC commissioner Sachin Gupta had issued directions to replace these dustbins, but they have yet to be removed.