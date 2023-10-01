News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Duo caught with banned injections gets 10-year jail

Panchkula: Duo caught with banned injections gets 10-year jail

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 01, 2023 11:01 PM IST

The Panchkula court also imposed a fine of ₹1.10 lakh each on the convicts, identified as Rajat, alias Happy, 21, and Amanpreet Singh, 32

Two Rupnagar natives, who were found in possession of vials of restricted injections in 2019, were awarded 10-year jail by a local court on Saturday.

Panchkula Police had caught the duo with 59 vials of Bupine 2 ml injection and 60 vials of Avil injection. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Panchkula Police had caught the duo with 59 vials of Bupine 2 ml injection and 60 vials of Avil injection. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court also imposed a fine of 1.10 lakh each on the convicts, identified as Rajat, alias Happy, 21, and Amanpreet Singh, 32.

On August 18, 2019, a police party was on VIP duty at the Barwala bus stand. Meanwhile, one Mahinder Pal, proprietor of MP Fast Food shop, located near the bus stand, informed the police that two young men were sitting in his shop and he doubted that they were in possession of some explosive substance.

Police reached the shop and checked the youths’ polythene bag, in which they found 59 vials of Bupine 2 ml injection and 60 vials of Avil injection.

A case under the NDPS Act and relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station against the duo on August 18, 2019.

