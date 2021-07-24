Panjab University allows re-evaluation of online exam papers

For candidates who appeared in online examinations held between January and March this year, Panjab University (PU) has allowed the provision of re-evaluation.

The candidates whose results have been declared may apply for re-evaluation from July 27 to August 10 (within 15 days). While the undergraduate (UG) students can apply on https://ugexam.puexam.in/Reevaluation/Login.aspx, the postgraduate (PG) students can apply on https://pgexam.puexam.in/Reevaluation/Login.aspx.

The university said that the offline form(s), along with requisite fee receipt, should reach the office of the assistant registrar (re-evaluation) by 5pm on August 8, failing which the form will not be considered.

For those candidates whose results have yet to be declared, re-evaluation can be applied for within 15 days from the date of declaration of the results.