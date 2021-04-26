Panjab University begins manpower audit of non-teaching staff

For the manpower audit of non-teaching staffers underway at Panjab University, department heads have been appointed nodal officers of their respective departments.

The audit is being conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA). The departments have been asked to coordinate with the MGSIPA.

The local audit department in its report for 2019-20, has called for an assessment of the number of persons to be appointed on contractual basis at PU in view of the workload of different departments..

The audit department had in 2011 also requested PU that the requirement of number of posts (category-wise) be assessed and approved from the competent authority keeping in view the actual workload vis-à-vis the total number of sanctioned/filled posts.

Objectives

According to the recent communication issued to heads of departments (HoDs) of the university by the registrar, the objectives of the manpower audit include understanding the manpower requirement and corresponding staffing in the university and rationalisation of manpower by assessing the workload of each department, centre, institute and offices.

The objectives also include merging of surplus staff with other deficit departments of university and recommendations and suggestions related to effective utilisation of the varsity’s manpower.

PU revises wages

PU has revised the minimum wages of various categories of daily wage workers who are engaged on DC rates at the university campus, its regional centres, constituent colleges and guest houses from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The vice-chancellor has also ordered that all the daily wage staff, who are getting salary at DC rates, be paid arrear (if any) as per revised rates.