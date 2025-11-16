Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
Panjab University complains to police over November 10 unrest

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 06:46 am IST

Officials privy to the matter said that PU, in its complaint, has alleged that many outsiders had come to the varsity and caused destruction of property, including breaking of Gates 1 (towards PGIMER) and 2 (towards Sector 15). No one in particular has been named in the FIR. PU registrar YP Verma has confirmed that a report of the day’s events has been submitted to the police.

Days after nearly 5,000 protesters, including politicians and farmers from Punjab, stormed into the Panjab University campus during the November 10 bandh call to push for senate elections, the varsity has filed a police complaint alleging trespassing and destruction of property.

Protestors stormed into PU after breaking open the gates on November 10. (HT File)

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said while an FIR is yet to be registered, police are going over videography of the happenings on November 10 to identify the outsiders and miscreants.

A separate complaint has also been filed regarding the November 5 incident, when members of student organisations allegedly broke into the administration block and staged a sit-in outside the registrar’s office. This comes even as a five-member PU committee continues negotiations with protesting students. One of the key demands of the students has been the withdrawal of all FIRs.

