Panjab University syndicate to meet on August 13 after two years
The Panjab University (PU) syndicate is scheduled to meet on August 13 after a gap of two years.
This will be the first meeting of the newly elected syndicate, which is the executive government of the university. The last meeting of the 15-member body was held in July 2020. Though the one-year term of the last syndicate ended in December 2020, elections could not be held amid repeated delays in the senate polls due to the pandemic.
The senate – PU’s apex governing body – was elected last year after a one-year delay. However, the syndicate elections could not be held, and its powers were delegated to the vice-chancellor. After the constitution of the senate, syndicate polls were finally held in July.
According to the PU calendar, the executive government of the university will be vested in the syndicate, which has powers to consider and make recommendations to the senate in several matters that include appointment of officers of Class A, affiliation and disaffiliation of colleges and recommendations of the board of finance.
The calendar also grants power to the syndicate to pass orders on different university matters, including those related to colleges, academic council and faculties, and sanctions to new expenditure up to a particular limit.
-
Cloudy weather likely in Chandigarh in coming week
After trace rain in parts of the city on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast largely cloudy weather in the coming week. According to IMD, light rain may be recorded on Sunday, but it will remain unlikely on Monday and Tuesday. Likelihood of rain will start to rise again from Wednesday onwards. Meanwhile, city's maximum temperature went up from 32.9C on Friday to 35.4C on Saturday, 3.1 degrees above normal.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to raise legal guarantee to MSP, farm debt at NITI Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he will raise several issues, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for crops and farm debt, at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Mann slammed his predecessors Charanjit Singh Channi and Capt Amarinder Singh for not attending such meetings earlier.
-
Waterlogging, pest attack scare: Cotton growing area in Punjab shrinks by over 25,000 acres
Officials in the state agriculture department say the figures of perished cotton cultivation area may witness further increase, as the crop loss assessment is underway in Fazilka and Muktsar. Fazilka has emerged as the worst-affected for cotton as nearly 17,000 acres are waterlogged with little scope for crop survival, said the department officials. This year, 2.47 lakh hectares or over 6 lakh acres are estimated to be under cotton in the 2022-23 Kharif season.
-
2020 rioting case: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears in court, collects challan
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appeared in the district court, Chandigarh, to collect a copy of a challan in a 2020 case of rioting. During the previous hearing on March 23, the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh had directed the counsels of Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Sarabjit Kaur Manuke to produce them in the court.
-
Two dead, over 70 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala locality
Two children died of suspected diarrhoea while 70 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at New Mohindra Colony in Patiala on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Patiala municipal corporation officials have taken water samples from the area for testing, he added The deceased include a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl. Civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said that 10 patients are admitted in Mata Kaushalya Hospital and six patients are recovering in private hospitals.
