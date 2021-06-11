Pargat asks Capt to come clean on dossiers on MLAs

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Thursday hit out at chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh asking him to come clean on reports suggesting that he had submitted dossiers on some legislators to the Kharge committee set by the party leadership to end factionalism in the state unit.

Pargat, a known Amarinder critic, said that ever since the CM met the three-member committee in Delhi, a series of news reports have appeared in the media that he submitted dossiers on some MLAs and ministers. “I want to ask Amarinder if such dossiers have been given, then who are these corrupt people? If my name is included, then make it public,” he said at a press conference.

The Jalandhar Cantonment MLA said if the CM gave such a thing in writing, it was a confessional statement that he was running a corrupt government.

However, Amarinder rubbished the allegations of keeping dossiers on party colleagues. “I have never done such things in my political career. My mantra is trust and transparency,” he said.

Amarinder, who has been under fire from some of his ministers and MLAs, had met the committee constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi under leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Friday after it had one-on-one discussions with about 150 party leaders from the state.

Asked about reports that some MLAs had told the committee that they did not want Amarinder to be the CM face for next year’s assembly elections, Pargat said he had also conveyed the same. “I said that if he is there (as CM face), things will be difficult,” he added.