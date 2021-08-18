Pargat Singh takes charge as Punjab Congress gen secy

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Tuesday assumed charge as the general secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

The two-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA took charge of his new assignment in the presence of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and several ministers and legislators at Punjab Congress Bhawan here. Sidhu had on Monday named his close confidant Pargat as the general secretary (organisation) of the state unit.

Pargat said that it was a big responsibility, and he would take everyone in the party along. “Punjab has lots of expectations from us. I have told all senior ministers and MLAs that there is a gap due to pending promises. We will work together to fill this gap before going into the elections,” the Jalandhar Cantonment MLA said, stressing the need to make the administration accountable to the legislators.

Sidhu, who also spoke on the occasion, said that Pargat was a legend and a team player who would take everyone along. “We will consult everyone before any decision is taken. No decision will be imposed,” he said. Cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, working presidents Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goyal, MP Dr Amar Singh and MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, Madanlal Jalalpur, Harjot Kanwal, Angad Saini and Barindermeet Pahra were among those present. Sandeep Sandhu, political adviser to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, was also present. In May, Pargat had accused Sandhu of threatening him for questioning the state government on the sacrilege and police firing cases. Pargat, who had jumped ship from the SAD to the Congress in 2016, has been critical of the chief minister for the past more than two years, questioning the state government’s failure to fulfil key poll promises.

Later, Sidhu also met Meritorious School Teachers’ Union, Old Pension Restoration Union, Sarpanch Union and members of electricity board who submitted their representations to him.