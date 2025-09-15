Parliamentarians-in-exile express concern over critical situation in Tibet

Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have expressed concern over the critical situation in Tibet and condemned China’s “sinicisation policies”. Earlier, on the second day of the session, the parliament passed a resolution of gratitude to the 14th Dalai Lama. (AFP)

On the fourth day of the 10th session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in Dharamshala, an official motion on solidarity on critical situations inside Tibet was tabled by Parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten, and supported by Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi.

According to a report by Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the seven-point official motion highlights the bravery of Tibetans who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of Tibet. It condemns China’s sinicisation policies, including forced boarding schools, restrictions on monasteries, and the suppression of Tibetan language and education.

“The motion also calls for an end to the CCP’s brutal and destructive policies and demands the release of all political prisoners, including the 11th Panchen Lama. It urges dialogue between Tibetan and Chinese counterparts while affirming Tibet’s historical independence, rejects political interference in His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s future reincarnation, and calls for collective efforts by Tibetans in the free world to safeguard Tibet’s religion, culture, and rights,” the report stated.

Earlier, on the second day of the session, the parliament passed a resolution of gratitude to the 14th Dalai Lama. The five-point resolution was passed unanimously. The resolution extends profound gratitude to the Dalai Lama for reaffirming his commitment to live beyond one hundred years and several more decades and wishes him a long and healthy life. “It further expresses deep appreciation for his assurance regarding the continuity of the institution of the Dalai Lama, while firmly rejecting any politically motivated interference by the Chinese government in the reincarnation process,” CTA officials said.

The Parliament session will continue till September 18.