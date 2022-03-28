Parties’ unity must to oppose central service rules: SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday slammed union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement to apply the central service rules to the employees of the union territory of Chandigarh.
Terming it as an attack on the right of Punjab, Dhami said, “The UT is bounded by Punjab on all sides, except the east. Therefore, only Punjab has the right on the city,” he said.
“This recent decision of the centre is against the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. It is clear that the move aims to pave the way for imposition of officers from outside Punjab in Chandigarh. This decision clearly shows anti-Punjab intentions of the union government,” Dhami said.
The SGPC president said from time to time, respective governments have done injustice to Punjab, especially the Sikhs, and the announcement made by the union home minister is a sign of another injustice.
“It is about Punjab’s rights and interests. All political parties should come together and oppose the decision,” he said.
The SGPC opposes this decision and will lead a crusade against the anti-Punjab decision.
The SGPC president said the Centre should revoke this dictatorial decision and refrain from making policies that oppress Punjab.
