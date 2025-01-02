Parts of Kashmir receive fresh bout of snow, more likely over three days

Srinagar A man rows his boat on a frozen Dal Lake after light snowfall in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Many parts of the Valley, especially northern Kashmir, witnessed fresh snowfall on Thursday and the India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy snowfall over the next three days.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, snowfall was recorded in Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore, among other areas, ranging from two to six inches, officials said.

Popular tourist destinations, the ski resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, also saw fresh snowfall and snow clearing machines were deployed in North Kashmir.

Gulmarg shivers at -8.6 deg Celsius

Gulmarg was the coldest in Kashmir as the mercury dropped to minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, also known as the gateway of Kashmir, witnessed a cold night as mercury dropped to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam saw the temperature dip to minus 4 degrees Celsius. In Srinagar, the mercury dropped to minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Shopian in South Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, a feeble western disturbance was active over J&K on January 1 and 2.

IMD said a a moderate western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate snow to most places of J&K from February 3 to 6.

The IMD office added that there is a possibility of heavy snow at a few places in the higher reaches during the second spell.

Several district magistrates have issued advisories ahead of fresh snowfall.