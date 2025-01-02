Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parts of Kashmir receive fresh bout of snow, more likely over three days

ByHT CorrespondentHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2025 06:06 AM IST

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, snowfall was recorded in Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore, among other areas, ranging from two to six inches, officials said

Srinagar

A man rows his boat on a frozen Dal Lake after light snowfall in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
A man rows his boat on a frozen Dal Lake after light snowfall in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Many parts of the Valley, especially northern Kashmir, witnessed fresh snowfall on Thursday and the India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy snowfall over the next three days.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, snowfall was recorded in Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore, among other areas, ranging from two to six inches, officials said.

Popular tourist destinations, the ski resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, also saw fresh snowfall and snow clearing machines were deployed in North Kashmir.

Gulmarg shivers at -8.6 deg Celsius

Gulmarg was the coldest in Kashmir as the mercury dropped to minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, also known as the gateway of Kashmir, witnessed a cold night as mercury dropped to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam saw the temperature dip to minus 4 degrees Celsius. In Srinagar, the mercury dropped to minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Shopian in South Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, a feeble western disturbance was active over J&K on January 1 and 2.

IMD said a a moderate western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate snow to most places of J&K from February 3 to 6.

The IMD office added that there is a possibility of heavy snow at a few places in the higher reaches during the second spell.

Several district magistrates have issued advisories ahead of fresh snowfall.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On