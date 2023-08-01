Passengers slit taxi driver’s throat in Mohali’s Mullanpur

Police are on the lookout for some unidentified passengers who murdered a taxi driver by slitting his throat following an altercation in Mullanpur on Sunday. The victim was identified at Dharampal, 35, a resident of Zirakpur, Mohali. (iStock image)

Police said the victim was dropping the passengers at Palm Vihar Residency when he was attacked. He ran towards the main road and stopped a commuter for help, before collapsing on the road and dying due to excessive bleeding, said DSP Dharamvir.

He added that though the car was not looted, the robbery angle had not been ruled out.