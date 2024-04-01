Pathankot resident held with banned injections, gets 10-yr-jail

The Special Mohali Court on Saturday awarded 10 years imprisonment along with ₹1 lakh fine to a man who was held with banned injections in 2017. The convict, identified as Rohit Kumar of Pathankot alias Happy was convicted by the special court of Avtar Singh on Wednesday under Section 22 of NDPS Act. (Stock photo)

The convict, identified as Rohit Kumar of Pathankot alias Happy was convicted by the special court of Avtar Singh on Wednesday under Section 22 (Punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) of NDPS Act.

The prosecution informed the court that on April 08, 2017, police had laid a check post in Barmajra, Balongi. Around 7.15 pm, the accused was coming from the side of Dara Studio, Phase-6, carrying a polythene. He was apprehended after being suspected.

Police recovered 10 intoxicating injections, including Pheniramene Maleate Kevil 10 ml, 10 syringes and 10 intoxicating injections of Buprenorphine I P Omegesic 2 ml from his possession.

Kumar could not produce any license or permit for possessing the same.

After conviction, defence counsel plead for leniency, stating that the convict is a Class 12 passout, worked in the field of computers and is unmarried. His father had expired and he is the sole caretaker of his 50-year-old mother.

On the other hand, public prosecutor S S Sahota submitted that drug trafficking had assumed alarming proportions and no leniency should be shown to the convict.

“The period of imprisonment already undergone by the convict during investigation, inquiry and trial of this case be set off against the substantive sentence of imprisonment awarded to him,” the court ordered.