Monsoon showers leave GMCH-32 emergency ward flooded

Patients, their attendants and staff at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector-32 had a harrowing time on Thursday as water entered the gallery near emergency ward following a few hours of rain. Patients, attendants and ambulance staff struggle to make their way through the waterlogged corridor outside the emergency ward of GMCH-32. (HT PHOTO)

Videos that emerged on social media showed patients, security guards, and ambulance assistants making their way through knee-deep water.

This isn’t the first time GMCH has encountered such a situation but the authorities failed to come up with a viable solution.

Amarjit Kaur, a relative of a patient at GMCH-32, expressed her anguish, stating, “My mother was suffering from severe stomach-ache so we had brought her to the emergency ward in an ambulance. Upon reaching the entrance gate, we encountered waterlogging, making it extremely challenging to shift her to the hospital.”

Despite repeated attempts, Sudhir Garg, the medical superintendent of GMCH-32, was unavailable for comments.

11.4 mm rain recorded, chances of rain to continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 11.4 mm rain around noon on Thursday. As per IMD officials, the monsoon system continues to remain active and chances of rain will be higher on Friday and somewhat lower over the weekend.

The maximum temperature rose from 33.5°C on Wednesday to 34.1°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature went up from 25.2°C on Wednesday to 28°C on Thursday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C while the minimum temperature will hover around 25°C.

Waterlogging seen in Panchkula too

Panchkula The Rapid Action Task Force constituted by municipal corporation remained on its toes as waterlogging was reported in several parts of the city.

Chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla said as soon as they got information about waterlogging in Sector 19, Abhaypur, the cleaning staff of the corporation under the supervisors were rushed to the spot.

Corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta said the rapid action task force of the corporation is fully alert to deal with any water logging situation. Residents can call the helpline number 9696120120 in case of flooding.